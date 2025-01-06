Previous
Washed Clean by gardenfolk
Washed Clean

Washed clean
by the rain.


The rain can clean the air and the earth. It can also have healing powers and can cleanse your soul...or lull you to sleep.

I liked the shine on the asphalt. Nice on Black.
Joan Robillard ace
Is there black ice on that road?
January 7th, 2025  
CC Folk ace
@joansmor No...just rain water.
January 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautifully clean & fresh
January 7th, 2025  
Dave ace
Beautiful sky
January 7th, 2025  
