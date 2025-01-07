Where I was born

Where I was bornWhere I was raisedWhere I keep allmy yesterdays....Author UnknownNo matter how far we wander, our hometowns remain the anchor of our souls. And I am devastated that my hometown is on fire.A wildfire swept through the coastal Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles forcing at least 30,000 residents to evacuate. There was panic and gridlock traffic and the smoke so thick you could barely see the roads.The blaze began around 10:30am near a 4 million dollar home, shortly after the start of a Santa Ana windstorm, the strongest to hit in over a decade. The blaze grew to 3,000 acres fueled by the combination of dry conditions (no rain in 9 months) and powerful winds, which will likely strengthen overnight up to 100 mph hurricane force wind gusts. Multiple homes have already burned and flames have jumped the coast highway and set palm trees on fire at the beach.This is hard to process and I won't get much sleep tonight. I hope that not only my childhood home but structures that hold fond memories are still standing in the morning. If you look at this map, my childhood home is located on El Medio Avenue, which was just outside the fire zone earlier today.Both Santa Monica and Malibu may need to be evacuated as well.Several new fires have begun including one near Pasadena. Embers are flying in these windy conditions.