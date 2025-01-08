When nothinggoes right,go to sleep....AnonymousSweet Katniss. She was out like a light in a deep sleep. I didn't want to wake up either and hoped I had just had a bad dream.I checked my phone and my sister in law had left me a message, "News this morning says Pacific Palisades has been essentially wiped off the map. So sorry, this is so sad."She was correct. As the day went on, I learned of more devastation. Will Rogers Park had burned and his historic home and the beautiful white barn where I kept my horse was gone.I would walk to Palisades Village from my house...the library, grocery store, movie theater, bank, deli, dance studio, garden shop, various businesses and the homes surrounding the village have been reduced to rubble.My elementary school and high school burned. The beautiful building, commissioned in 1924 where my mom worked was ravaged by fire. Historic Villa de Leon 1927 burned down.I do not know about my childhood home yet but I sat and cried all day while watching the unimaginable news. It felt apocalyptic. I am heartbroken.The Pacific Palisades fire grew to 16,000 acres, burned more than 1,000 structures so far and there is 0% containment. The fire has been spreading towards Santa Monica and Malibu. This is the most destructive fire in Los Angeles County history. My hometown will never be the same.The Pasadena fire (Eaton fire) has been brutal as well.A fourth fire has broken out in the Hollywood Hills, near the infamous Hollywood sign.Katniss has the right idea...wake me when it's over.