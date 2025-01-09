It Was Written in the Sky

It is written on the arched sky.

it looks out from every star.

it is the poetry of nature.

It is that which uplifts

the spirit within us.

...John Ruskin



They are now calling the Palisades a hellscape. The fire has burned 19,059 acres (bigger than Manhattan) and 5,316 structures are damaged or destroyed. No one can believe what has happened.



In all the ongoing fires in Los Angeles County, over 10,000 structures have burned and a conservative estimate of the loss due to fires is $50 billion.



Six major fires:



Palisades Fire

Eaton Fire

Hurst Fire

Sunset Fire

Lidia Fire

Kenneth Fire



180,000 have had to evacuate. 2,000 firemen are not enough. They the winds to stop. Water and water pressure is low. Six deaths between the Palisades and Eaton fires. There have been over 12 looting arrests.



Cal Fire from our area has sent a dozen aircraft to help Southern California with the fires. C130 air tankers drop fire retardant around the outside of the fires to help control a containment line. 32,000 gallons of retardant in the last two days. Tankers from the State of Montana and Washington are at the Palisades Fire as well.



Also other agencies have sent help from El Dorado Fire, Cosumnes Fire, Davis Fire, Amador Fire, Sacramento Fire and Sacramento Metro Fire.



And still 0% containment. Maybe tomorrow will be better.



Best on Black.







