The House Built Me

If I could just come inI swear I'll leaveWon't take nothin'but a memoryFrom the housethat built me....Tom Douglas/Allan ShamblinThis collage has photos of my childhood home in Pacific Palisades where I grew up and lived in the 1950's through 1980's. We will not know for sure if our home, that my father had built on a VA loan in 1948, survived until the fire is out.Unfortunately they are still fighting the Palisades fire as it rages on to other surrounding areas that I loved. The horrific fire has now burned 22,660 acres and destroyed Pacific Palisades as I knew it. It is a devastating situation to the residents who lost their homes and entire community.I visited my home in 2012, knocked on the door, and was invited inside. I reminisced with the woman that bought the home from my father. She remembered him fondly. The home has only had two owners in its 76 years history.The upper right photo is a postcard that shows our home between the two palm trees with the brick facade. The childhood photos were taken in the front and backyard of my home. The middle photo was taken in Palisades Park in Santa Monica when I was 22 years old. And the lower right photo shows my dad as a LAPD police officer in front of our home after it was built.