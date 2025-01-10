Previous
The House Built Me by gardenfolk
The House Built Me

If I could just come in
I swear I'll leave
Won't take nothin'
but a memory
From the house
that built me.
...Tom Douglas/Allan Shamblin

This collage has photos of my childhood home in Pacific Palisades where I grew up and lived in the 1950's through 1980's. We will not know for sure if our home, that my father had built on a VA loan in 1948, survived until the fire is out.

Unfortunately they are still fighting the Palisades fire as it rages on to other surrounding areas that I loved. The horrific fire has now burned 22,660 acres and destroyed Pacific Palisades as I knew it. It is a devastating situation to the residents who lost their homes and entire community.

I visited my home in 2012, knocked on the door, and was invited inside. I reminisced with the woman that bought the home from my father. She remembered him fondly. The home has only had two owners in its 76 years history.

The upper right photo is a postcard that shows our home between the two palm trees with the brick facade. The childhood photos were taken in the front and backyard of my home. The middle photo was taken in Palisades Park in Santa Monica when I was 22 years old. And the lower right photo shows my dad as a LAPD police officer in front of our home after it was built.

https://youtu.be/DQYNM6SjD_o

https://genius.com/Miranda-lambert-the-house-that-built-me-lyrics

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pacific_Palisades,_Los_Angeles



Wendy ace
Beautiful memories. I am deeply sorry for the loss. Horrible.
January 12th, 2025  
Heather ace
This collage holds so many wonderful memories for you, Cathee! I just can't imagine how gutted you must feel with this devastating loss- a terrible loss for you personally and for your whole community! I am so, so sorry! xx
January 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 12th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So many beautiful memories of your home and early life . So very sorry for your loss of all this and also the loss of all those that have lost all their home and possessions in this devastating fires ! Take care !xx
January 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
At least you have the photographic memories as well as the actual memories. It’s such a sad situation.
January 12th, 2025  
Junko Y ace
The horror of what is happening is made more poignant when it' so personal. I'm sorry for the pain you must be feeling . . .
January 12th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a lovely collage I do hope your childhood home has survived.
January 12th, 2025  
