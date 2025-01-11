Is All It Took My Father

For its a miracle

How one soul finds another

Just one miracle

Is all it took my father

And I will see them someday

They'll walk again together

I believe, I believe

This I will believe, I believe.

...Emmylou Harris



Happy Birthday to my dad. I catch his birthday on my watch almost every day, 1:11, and I think of him. Both of my parents passed in 2005 after 64 years of marriage.



This is a very old photo of my mother, father and big brother in their first home in Pacific Palisades in 1948. I would not be born for another six years.



I am feeling nostalgic and yearning for simpler times before the life altering Palisades Fire. I am glad my parents didn't have to go through the Palisades or Malibu fires.



My parents lived in this home for 26 years, then moved to Malibu for another 29 years.





