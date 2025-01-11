Previous
Is All It Took My Father by gardenfolk
Photo 2933

Is All It Took My Father

For its a miracle
How one soul finds another
Just one miracle
Is all it took my father
And I will see them someday
They'll walk again together
I believe, I believe
This I will believe, I believe.
...Emmylou Harris

Happy Birthday to my dad. I catch his birthday on my watch almost every day, 1:11, and I think of him. Both of my parents passed in 2005 after 64 years of marriage.

This is a very old photo of my mother, father and big brother in their first home in Pacific Palisades in 1948. I would not be born for another six years.

I am feeling nostalgic and yearning for simpler times before the life altering Palisades Fire. I am glad my parents didn't have to go through the Palisades or Malibu fires.

My parents lived in this home for 26 years, then moved to Malibu for another 29 years.


