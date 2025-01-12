Sign up
Photo 2934
My Yesterdays
Where I was born
Where I was raised
Where I keep all
my yesterdays.
...Anonymous
I found out today, my childhood home did burn down. It is gone. My town is gone. Everything is gone.
I am taking time to grieve along with all the other Palisadians. My heart is broken.
Thank you for your support in my previous posts. I deeply appreciate it.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
raindrops
,
gardenia
