My Yesterdays by gardenfolk
My Yesterdays

Where I was born
Where I was raised
Where I keep all
my yesterdays.
...Anonymous

I found out today, my childhood home did burn down. It is gone. My town is gone. Everything is gone.

I am taking time to grieve along with all the other Palisadians. My heart is broken.

Thank you for your support in my previous posts. I deeply appreciate it.




