Photo 2938
Without Reflection
Without reflection
we go blindly on our way
creating more unintended consequences
and failing to achieve anything useful.
...Margaret J. Wheatley
This large and modern Glass building was built behind the Leland Stanford Mansion.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
1
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
2956
photos
185
followers
93
following
809% complete
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
1st March 2025 11:13am
Tags
building-reflection-on-glass
Babs
ace
Fabulous reflection well spotted
March 24th, 2025
