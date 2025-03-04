Previous
Without Reflection by gardenfolk
Photo 2938

Without Reflection

Without reflection
we go blindly on our way
creating more unintended consequences
and failing to achieve anything useful.
...Margaret J. Wheatley

This large and modern Glass building was built behind the Leland Stanford Mansion.
Babs ace
Fabulous reflection well spotted
March 24th, 2025  
