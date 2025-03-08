Sign up
Photo 2939
If We Had No Winter
If we had no winter
the spring would not
be so pleasant.
...Anne Bradstreet
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
2
2
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
saucer-magnolia
Barb
ace
Spectacular!
March 23rd, 2025
Heather
ace
A gorgeous close-up! Fav
March 23rd, 2025
