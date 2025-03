My Lemon Tree

Let us sit and

sip some tea

and talk about

my lemon tree.

...Author Unknown



I finally pulled the rest of the Meyer lemons off my tree. Some are still in the fridge. I also squeezed a bunch and poured the juice into ice cube trays. I like to drink lemon water daily.



The Meyer lemon tree originated in China. The tree is named after Frank Meyer who introduced the plant to the United States. Meyer lemon trees can grow up to 10 feet tall and they have an average lifespan of 50 years.