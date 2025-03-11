Sign up
Photo 2940
Let Yourself Bloom
Let yourself bloom.
...Alexandra Vasiliu
I love the month of March because of our saucer magnolia tree blooms. Because of wind and rain, some of the petals are on the ground.
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
5
5
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
2952
photos
184
followers
93
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
10th March 2025 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
magnolia
,
blossoms
,
-tree
KV
ace
Gorgeous blooms. Fav!
March 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
So gorgeous
March 23rd, 2025
Barb
ace
I don't think I've ever seen anything this gorgeous! ❤️
March 23rd, 2025
Heather
ace
So beautiful! I love how you have focused on the ones in front to feature the colours on the underside of the blooms! Gorgeous bokeh too! Fav
March 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super - fav
March 23rd, 2025
