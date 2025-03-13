Previous
Of the Ungrateful by gardenfolk
Photo 2937

Of the Ungrateful

Never put your time
into the hands
of the ungrateful.
...Scottie Waves

This squirrel bit me! I gave it a piece of apple, it took it, then dropped it and bit my finger! How ungrateful! Guess it wanted a nut instead. It punctured my finger and scraped the other side. Since I bled a lot my doctor decided I needed an antibiotic.

Also notice how these squirrels have eaten off the outdoor lights all the way down to the nub (below the squirrel and to the left.) The lightbulb, socket, electrical wire has all been consumed and/or ruined. They have eaten them all off of two full strands.

From now on I will only feed Stumpy by hand. She is gentle.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Rob Z ace
Talk about "biting the hand that feeds you"!
March 21st, 2025  
Heather ace
What a brat! (with a big bushy tail) Yes, focus on Stumpy, CC! Hugs! Fav
March 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
I guess you won't be feeding him again.
March 21st, 2025  
