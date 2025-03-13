Of the Ungrateful

Never put your time

into the hands

of the ungrateful.

...Scottie Waves



This squirrel bit me! I gave it a piece of apple, it took it, then dropped it and bit my finger! How ungrateful! Guess it wanted a nut instead. It punctured my finger and scraped the other side. Since I bled a lot my doctor decided I needed an antibiotic.



Also notice how these squirrels have eaten off the outdoor lights all the way down to the nub (below the squirrel and to the left.) The lightbulb, socket, electrical wire has all been consumed and/or ruined. They have eaten them all off of two full strands.



From now on I will only feed Stumpy by hand. She is gentle.