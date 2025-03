That You'll Come in With the Rain

Just know I'm right here hoping

That you'll come in with the rain.

...Taylor Swift



It was a rainy day. I put some nuts on the outside table by the backdoor. If Stumpy comes to the table, she is protected from the rain by the door overhang. You can see that her fur is wet and standing on end. She is a sweetie.



The glass door needs a cleaning.