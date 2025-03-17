Previous
Think About the Green Foliage by gardenfolk
Photo 2936

When you are so full of sorrow
that you can't walk
can't cry anymore
think about the green foliage
that sparkles after the rain.
...Omar Khayyam

Happy St. Patrick's Day. We had wind, rain, hail, thunder and lightening. It was a wild weather day.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 21st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Lovely thought.
March 21st, 2025  
