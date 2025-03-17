Sign up
Photo 2936
Think About the Green Foliage
When you are so full of sorrow
that you can't walk
can't cry anymore
think about the green foliage
that sparkles after the rain.
...Omar Khayyam
Happy St. Patrick's Day. We had wind, rain, hail, thunder and lightening. It was a wild weather day.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 21st, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Lovely thought.
March 21st, 2025
