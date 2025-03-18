Previous
Hiding in the Bushes by gardenfolk
Photo 2937

Hiding in the Bushes

When you have
the paparazzi
hiding in the bushes
outside your home,
the only thing you
can control is how
you respond publicly.
...Portia de Rossi

Katniss has been walking along the fence again and hiding in the bushes. She is watching for birds and/or squirrels.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Casablanca ace
Tee hee! Love it, made me smile
March 21st, 2025  
