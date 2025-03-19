Sign up
Photo 2945
Where I Am Planted
I'm blooming
where I am planted-
tulip and proud.
...Anonymous
I stopped to photograph roadside tulips of many colors. So pretty!
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
2949
photos
184
followers
93
following
2942
2943
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
21st March 2025 2:02pm
purple
,
tulips
,
blooming
