Where I Am Planted by gardenfolk
Photo 2945

Where I Am Planted

I'm blooming
where I am planted-
tulip and proud.
...Anonymous

I stopped to photograph roadside tulips of many colors. So pretty!
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
