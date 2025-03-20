The beautiful spring came and
when Nature resumes her loveliness
the human soul is apt to revive also.
…Harriet Ann Jacobs
The first day of spring has arrived. It was a colorful sunset through our Aristocrat Pear tree. I think the white blossoms look like popcorn balls.
Having trouble with my laptop and I don’t like posting photos without seeing them larger. Right now, I am posting off my iPhone. I have a lot of catching up to do but also getting ready to take a trip the month of April so I will be even farther behind in posting…sorry about that.