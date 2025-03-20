When Nature Resumes Her Loveliness

The beautiful spring came and

when Nature resumes her loveliness

the human soul is apt to revive also.

…Harriet Ann Jacobs



The first day of spring has arrived. It was a colorful sunset through our Aristocrat Pear tree. I think the white blossoms look like popcorn balls.



Having trouble with my laptop and I don’t like posting photos without seeing them larger. Right now, I am posting off my iPhone. I have a lot of catching up to do but also getting ready to take a trip the month of April so I will be even farther behind in posting…sorry about that.



I will fill in when I can.