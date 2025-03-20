Previous
When Nature Resumes Her Loveliness by gardenfolk
Photo 2938

When Nature Resumes Her Loveliness

The beautiful spring came and
when Nature resumes her loveliness
the human soul is apt to revive also.
…Harriet Ann Jacobs

The first day of spring has arrived. It was a colorful sunset through our Aristocrat Pear tree. I think the white blossoms look like popcorn balls.

Having trouble with my laptop and I don’t like posting photos without seeing them larger. Right now, I am posting off my iPhone. I have a lot of catching up to do but also getting ready to take a trip the month of April so I will be even farther behind in posting…sorry about that.

I will fill in when I can.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Diana ace
Gorgeous image and colours. I have been wondering what happened to you, good to see you post again :-)
March 21st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Always good to see you when you are able. Have a good trip and hope your computer settles down.
March 21st, 2025  
