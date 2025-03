The Smallest Moments

Tulips show you that

the smallest moments

can add the most color to life.

...Author Unknown



The wild California poppies are starting to bloom. It is a native plant. The California poppy was selected in 1903 to symbolize the golden state. The flower blooms from spring into summer and can be true orange, shades of yellow or almost red.



I stopped to take some photos on my way home from an errand.