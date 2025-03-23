Previous
We Must Always Be On the Lookout by gardenfolk
Photo 2956

We Must Always Be On the Lookout

We must always be on the lookout
for the presence of wonder.
...E.B. White

Looking out over the fence, Katniss sees something that caught her interest. I like the white blossoms behind her.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Heather ace
A fabulous capture of Katniss! Yes, the white blossoms (and the blue sky) are a gorgeous backdrop to a gorgeous kitty! Fav
March 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful Katniss…. Lovely to see her
March 23rd, 2025  
KV ace
Great edit of your beautiful girl.
March 23rd, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
Fabulous capture of gorgeous Katniss!
March 23rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Another marvelous capture of Katniss!
March 23rd, 2025  
Kathy ace
Queen of the jungle!
March 23rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Sweet!
March 23rd, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Always nice to see Katniss, she is a beauty!
March 23rd, 2025  
