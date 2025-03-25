Previous
And a Little Pink by gardenfolk
Photo 2959

And a Little Pink

Anything is possible
with sunshine
and a little pink.
...Lilly Pulitzer (1931-2013)
25th March 2025

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
