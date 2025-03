The Wind Blowing

I love the feeling

of the fresh air

on my face and

the wind blowing

through my hair.

...Evel Knievel



It was a windy day and the collar of fur on Katniss was extra fluffy. You can also see some of the pear blossom dots of white on the ground that have fallen from the tree. It reminds us of snow (or paper cutout dots of white.)