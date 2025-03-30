To Meet a Goat

When setting out

upon an important journey

it's good luck

to meet a goat.

...Anonymous



This was a huge male goat. Never seen one like it before. Several goats are effective and eco-friendly tools for clearing brush and weeds from properties. They are voracious and can consume a wide variety of vegetation, including invasive and allergenic plants. They were fun to watch climbing up the trees and reaching for the branches.



I was watching my youngest grand boy (age 9) play baseball but I had to walk over to see the goats. They won their game 19-1.