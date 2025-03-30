Previous
To Meet a Goat by gardenfolk
Photo 2964

To Meet a Goat

When setting out
upon an important journey
it's good luck
to meet a goat.
...Anonymous

This was a huge male goat. Never seen one like it before. Several goats are effective and eco-friendly tools for clearing brush and weeds from properties. They are voracious and can consume a wide variety of vegetation, including invasive and allergenic plants. They were fun to watch climbing up the trees and reaching for the branches.

I was watching my youngest grand boy (age 9) play baseball but I had to walk over to see the goats. They won their game 19-1.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
812% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact