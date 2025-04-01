Previous
To Be Kind to an Animal by gardenfolk
To Be Kind to an Animal

It takes nothing away
from a human
to be kind to an animal.
...Joaquin Phoenix

Stumpy is enjoying her nuts...I gave her walnuts, pecans and cashews.

