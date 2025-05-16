Sign up
Photo 2967
Flowers Don’t Tell
Flowers don’t tell.
They show.
…Stephanie Skeen
This is our home and all the white roses were in bloom. I will try to fill in all my missed days.
No need to comment.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2974
photos
172
followers
91
following
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
2974
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
16th May 2025 2:15pm
Tags
white
,
home
,
roses
,
may
,
garden-gate
Lesley
ace
It is very pretty
June 26th, 2025
