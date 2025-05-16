Previous
Flowers Don’t Tell by gardenfolk
Photo 2967

Flowers Don’t Tell

Flowers don’t tell.
They show.
…Stephanie Skeen

This is our home and all the white roses were in bloom. I will try to fill in all my missed days.
16th May 2025

ace
Lesley ace
It is very pretty
June 26th, 2025  
