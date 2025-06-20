Previous
It is the Summer Solstice.

The earth rejoices
in abundance and light
and so do we.
…Deborah Blake

Happy first day of summer!
CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Lesley ace
Very pretty
June 21st, 2025  
