Your Absence Was a Test

but love always wins.

…Anonymous



Welcome back, Stumpy! She has been gone for two months. I have missed her and was very worried. I thought I would never see Stumpy again.



There have not been many squirrels in our yard lately. The few I’ve seen have been attacked …one has an injured back leg/foot and the other has a chunk out of its hip. So sad.



So I thought something had happened to little Stumpy too.



