Photo 2973
Your Absence Was a Test
Your absence was a test
but love always wins.
…Anonymous
Welcome back, Stumpy! She has been gone for two months. I have missed her and was very worried. I thought I would never see Stumpy again.
There have not been many squirrels in our yard lately. The few I’ve seen have been attacked …one has an injured back leg/foot and the other has a chunk out of its hip. So sad.
So I thought something had happened to little Stumpy too.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
CC Folk
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Tags
squirrel
,
june
,
female
,
stumpy
