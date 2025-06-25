Previous
Your Absence Was a Test by gardenfolk
Your Absence Was a Test

Your absence was a test
but love always wins.
Welcome back, Stumpy! She has been gone for two months. I have missed her and was very worried. I thought I would never see Stumpy again.

There have not been many squirrels in our yard lately. The few I’ve seen have been attacked …one has an injured back leg/foot and the other has a chunk out of its hip. So sad.

So I thought something had happened to little Stumpy too.

