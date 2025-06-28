Previous
You Could Not Ignore by gardenfolk
You Could Not Ignore

I decided that
if I could
paint a flower
in a huge scale,
you could not ignore
its beauty.
…Georgia O’Keeffe
Lesley ace
Fabulous detail. Fav
June 28th, 2025  
