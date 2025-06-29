Previous
Life Can Be Prickly by gardenfolk
Life can be Prickly.
Bloom anyway.
…Anonymous
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Maggiemae ace
Lovely choice of focus - not the centre but the outside petals. And the background!
June 29th, 2025  
