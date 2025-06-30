Sign up
Photo 2978
Clouds Suit My Mood Just Fine
Clouds suit my mood just fine.
…Marie Lu
I liked this thick cloud bank. I find the sky and clouds interesting and ever changing.
Bye bye June.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
1
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
skyscape
,
folsom
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 3rd, 2025
