They Have Emotions by gardenfolk
They Have Emotions

Most people don’t realize
turkeys are friendly
they’re social, they’re loyal,
they have emotions.
…Shannon Elizabeth

This is a wild turkey in my neighborhood. I am always surprised when I see them. Better watch out for the foxes, coyotes and cars.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
