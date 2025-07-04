Sign up
Previous
Photo 2982
Red, White and Blue
You could say
we’ve always been
red, white and blue.
…Lynyrd Skynyrd
Have a safe and Happy 4th of July.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
0
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
2982
photos
173
followers
92
following
816% complete
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
2981
2982
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
26th June 2025 7:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flag
,
american
,
4th-of-july
