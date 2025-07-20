Previous
Pulled Her Eye Patch Down by gardenfolk
Pulled Her Eye Patch Down

A pirate needs the
sight of the sea,
she said and then she
pulled her eye patch down
and turned and sailed away.
…Anonymous

I found one more photo I made of Pirate Katniss. She made a good kitty pirate. Bon Voyage.
20th July 2025

A fine pirate indeed. love it.
August 15th, 2025  
