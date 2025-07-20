Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2983
Pulled Her Eye Patch Down
A pirate needs the
sight of the sea,
she said and then she
pulled her eye patch down
and turned and sailed away.
…Anonymous
I found one more photo I made of Pirate Katniss. She made a good kitty pirate. Bon Voyage.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
1
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2994
photos
170
followers
91
following
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
Tags
kitty
,
pirate
,
katniss
,
chat-gpt
Wylie
ace
A fine pirate indeed. love it.
August 15th, 2025
