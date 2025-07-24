Previous
In the Whisper of the Waves by gardenfolk
In the Whisper of the Waves

In the whisper of the waves
hear the call to adventure
as ancient as the sea itself.
…Author Unknown

Her pirate name is Scarlett Barnacle Sparrow.😊
CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
