Hoist the Sails by gardenfolk
Photo 2987

Hoist the Sails

ye salty dogs
lest Neptune’s wrath
catch us by the tail.
…Author Unknown

Be who you arrrr!
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Awesome
August 1st, 2025  
