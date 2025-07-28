Previous
Always Be Yourself by gardenfolk
Always Be Yourself

Always be yourself
unless you can be a pirate.
Then arrrghh a pirate ye be.
…Author Unknown

I have been so frustrated with my laptop not loading my photos since October of 2024. It is hard to edit and see what photos really look like on my smaller screen iPhone.

So this week, I decided to just let go and have fun with some Katniss photos and turned her into a cute fluffy pirate! Enjoy!
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Corinne C ace
Wonderful!
July 30th, 2025  
