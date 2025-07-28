Sign up
Photo 2983
Always Be Yourself
Always be yourself
unless you can be a pirate.
Then arrrghh a pirate ye be.
…Author Unknown
I have been so frustrated with my laptop not loading my photos since October of 2024. It is hard to edit and see what photos really look like on my smaller screen iPhone.
So this week, I decided to just let go and have fun with some Katniss photos and turned her into a cute fluffy pirate! Enjoy!
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful!
July 30th, 2025
