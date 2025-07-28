Always Be Yourself

Always be yourself

unless you can be a pirate.

Then arrrghh a pirate ye be.

…Author Unknown



I have been so frustrated with my laptop not loading my photos since October of 2024. It is hard to edit and see what photos really look like on my smaller screen iPhone.



So this week, I decided to just let go and have fun with some Katniss photos and turned her into a cute fluffy pirate! Enjoy!