Previous
Next
The Most Meaningful Thing by gardenfolk
Photo 2996

The Most Meaningful Thing

The most meaningful thing
you can give someone else
is your full attention.
…Author Unknown

Katniss was looking cute and gazing up at me. She wanted a belly rub. I couldn’t resist.

2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
821% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact