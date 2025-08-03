Previous
I’m Nuts About You by gardenfolk
Photo 2997

I’m Nuts About You

I’m nuts about you.
…Anonymous

Stumpy was eating a nut before leaving. She has been visiting every few days.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
821% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact