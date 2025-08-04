Previous
From the Valley by gardenfolk
Photo 2998

From the Valley

One sees great things
from the valley.
Only small things
from the peak.
…Gilbert K. Chesterton

A beautiful view of the valley and mountains while driving along a ridge to hike Angora Lakes.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Fabulous landscape shot...super layers
August 17th, 2025  
