If There is Magic by gardenfolk
If There is Magic

If there is magic
on this planet
it is contained in water.
…Loren Eiseley

This is the first time we took a short hike to lower Angora Lake. The day was beautiful and the weather was perfect in South Lake Tahoe.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Angora_Lakes
