To the Lake by gardenfolk
Photo 3000

To the Lake

Of all the paths
you take in life
make some lead
to the lake.
…Author Unknown
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
