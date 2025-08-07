Previous
As Beautiful As This by gardenfolk
Photo 3001

As Beautiful As This

There’s no time
to be bored
in a world
as beautiful as this.
…Anonymous

This is upper Angora Lake. It was stunning, like a hidden oasis. People were sunbathing and jumping off the granite slab into the alpine lake.

7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful spot
August 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene.
August 17th, 2025  
