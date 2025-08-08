Previous
Wilderness is Not a Luxury
Wilderness is Not a Luxury

Wilderness is not a luxury
but a necessity
of the human spirit
and as vital to our lives
as water and good bread.
…Edward Abbey

A collage of part of Angora Lakes Resort that began in 1917. It has been a family run resort and business since it began.

There are nine small cabins for rent during the summer for around $2500 a week. There is a 1-3 year waiting list. You can rent kayaks and paddle boards & there is a snack/lunch store and gift shop.

You are brought up to the resort in a truck with your luggage, towels and groceries/food. At the end of your stay, they give you a ride down the mountain back to your vehicle.

