Previous
Photo 3002
Wilderness is Not a Luxury
Wilderness is not a luxury
but a necessity
of the human spirit
and as vital to our lives
as water and good bread.
…Edward Abbey
A collage of part of Angora Lakes Resort that began in 1917. It has been a family run resort and business since it began.
There are nine small cabins for rent during the summer for around $2500 a week. There is a 1-3 year waiting list. You can rent kayaks and paddle boards & there is a snack/lunch store and gift shop.
You are brought up to the resort in a truck with your luggage, towels and groceries/food. At the end of your stay, they give you a ride down the mountain back to your vehicle.
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
365 Project
close