Wilderness is Not a Luxury

Wilderness is not a luxury

but a necessity

of the human spirit

and as vital to our lives

as water and good bread.

…Edward Abbey



A collage of part of Angora Lakes Resort that began in 1917. It has been a family run resort and business since it began.



There are nine small cabins for rent during the summer for around $2500 a week. There is a 1-3 year waiting list. You can rent kayaks and paddle boards & there is a snack/lunch store and gift shop.



You are brought up to the resort in a truck with your luggage, towels and groceries/food. At the end of your stay, they give you a ride down the mountain back to your vehicle.



