Photo 3003
The Color That Gives You Hope
The sky takes on shades of orange
during sunrise and sunset,
the color that gives you hope
that the sun will set only to rise again.
…Author Unknown
We took our oldest grand boy, Dillon, to see a professional soccer game. Since he plays soccer, and follows some of the European teams, he really enjoyed it. It was a very fun evening.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
7
1
1
365
iPhone 16 Pro Max
9th August 2025 8:16pm
Tags
sky
yellow
sunset
orange
soccer-stadium-lights.
Babs
ace
Fantastic. fav.
September 1st, 2025
