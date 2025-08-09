Previous
Next
The Color That Gives You Hope by gardenfolk
Photo 3003

The Color That Gives You Hope

The sky takes on shades of orange
during sunrise and sunset,
the color that gives you hope
that the sun will set only to rise again.
…Author Unknown

We took our oldest grand boy, Dillon, to see a professional soccer game. Since he plays soccer, and follows some of the European teams, he really enjoyed it. It was a very fun evening.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
826% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Fantastic. fav.
September 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact