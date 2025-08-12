Previous
Next
Of A Wild Lake by gardenfolk
Photo 3003

Of A Wild Lake

So lovely
was the loneliness
of a wild lake.
…Edgar Allen Poe

This is a view of Emerald Bay and Lake Tahoe. It was taken from the hike to Eagle Lake.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lake_Tahoe
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
824% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact