Photo 3003
Of A Wild Lake
So lovely
was the loneliness
of a wild lake.
…Edgar Allen Poe
This is a view of Emerald Bay and Lake Tahoe. It was taken from the hike to Eagle Lake.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lake_Tahoe
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3010
photos
171
followers
91
following
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
10th August 2025 4:28pm
Tags
california
,
sierra
,
lake-tahoe
,
emerald-bay
