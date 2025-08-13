Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3005
A Bridge Can Still Be Built
A bridge can still be built
while the waters
are flowing beneath.
…Author Unknown
This is a stone bridge that allows water to flow through the tunnel. It leads to lower Eagle Falls.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3015
photos
171
followers
91
following
826% complete
View this month »
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
10th August 2025 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tunnel
,
tahoe
,
stone-bridge
,
lower-eagle-falls
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close