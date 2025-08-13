Previous
A Bridge Can Still Be Built by gardenfolk
Photo 3005

A Bridge Can Still Be Built

A bridge can still be built
while the waters
are flowing beneath.
…Author Unknown

This is a stone bridge that allows water to flow through the tunnel. It leads to lower Eagle Falls.
13th August 2025

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
