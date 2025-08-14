Previous
Take Time to Reflect by gardenfolk
Photo 3006

Take Time to Reflect

Take time to reflect.
…Anonymous

This was taken from the stone bridge above Lower Eagle Falls in Tahoe.

https://californiathroughmylens.com/lower-eagle-falls/
14th August 2025

