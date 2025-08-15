Previous
The Sun Gives the Mountains by gardenfolk
Photo 3009

How glorious greeting
the sun gives the mountains.
…John Muir

When climbing up to Eagle Falls, I noticed how the sun lit the mountain top.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

@gardenfolk
