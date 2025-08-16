Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3003
We Only Need to Show It
We don’t need to explain our love.
We only need to show it.
…Author Unknown
It looks like a baker’s dozen at the bird feeders. The little finches eat the most at $50 for a 20 pound bag of sunflower fine chips.
(not the best photo)
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3004
photos
171
followers
91
following
823% complete
View this month »
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
17th August 2025 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
umbrella
,
sparrow
,
bird-feeders
,
mourning-doves
,
lesser-finches
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close