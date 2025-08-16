Previous
We Only Need to Show It by gardenfolk
Photo 3003

We Only Need to Show It

We don’t need to explain our love.
We only need to show it.
…Author Unknown

It looks like a baker’s dozen at the bird feeders. The little finches eat the most at $50 for a 20 pound bag of sunflower fine chips.

(not the best photo)
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
