Previous
Photo 3005
Invisible to Disappear
You don’t have to be
invisible to disappear.
…Author Unknown
Stumpy is splooting and blending in. That is what I am doing too. My husband and I both have Covid.😞
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
squirrel
brown
female
stumpy
splooting
