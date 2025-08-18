Previous
Invisible to Disappear by gardenfolk
Invisible to Disappear

You don’t have to be
invisible to disappear.
…Author Unknown

Stumpy is splooting and blending in. That is what I am doing too. My husband and I both have Covid.😞
