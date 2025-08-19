Sign up
Photo 3010
If It Fits
If it fits,
it ships.
…Anonymous
Katniss doesn’t fit so she is staying her with me.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
3015
photos
171
followers
91
following
826% complete
View this month »
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
21st August 2025 8:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
box
,
kitty
,
katniss
Babs
ace
Cats love boxes don't they
August 31st, 2025
Elyse Klemchuk
Katniss looks comfortable in the box! I would definitely keep her with you ❤️
August 31st, 2025
