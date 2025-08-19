Previous
If It Fits by gardenfolk
Photo 3010

If It Fits

If it fits,
it ships.
…Anonymous

Katniss doesn’t fit so she is staying her with me.🩷
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

ace
@gardenfolk
gardenfolk
Babs ace
Cats love boxes don't they
August 31st, 2025  
Elyse Klemchuk
Katniss looks comfortable in the box! I would definitely keep her with you ❤️
August 31st, 2025  
